GHMC election success has made way for national-level political thinking in Telangana: Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said that the success of BJP in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has paved way for national-level political thinking in Telangana.

Ravi told reporters here on Friday that success in GHMC election has laid the foundation stone for the spread of BJP's influence in Telangana. "Winds of change were being witnessed in the southern state," he said.

"BJP has emerged as a political alternative in Telangana. The saffron party was successful in the Assembly by-election in Telangana and success of GHMC election has further strengthened it," he said.

"Party's national leaders have instilled strength among party cadres," he added.

Ravi said that the objection for Maratha Development Corporation is not fair.

"Earlier too corporations have been formed for the development of different communities. We have not compromised on Kannada language and state language has been the first and prime priority. There was no need to hate other languages to conserve Kannada. We also have Konkani and Kodava academies to save the culture," he said.