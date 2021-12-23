Goa & Manipur Polls: BJP minority morcha to celebrate Christmas

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa and Manipur, the BJP minority morcha has decided to celebrate Christmas across the country this year.

Christians play an important and deciding role in Manipur and Goa.

As per the plan, the BJP minority morcha will organise 'Christmas milan' at each block from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Goa to Manipur. Through the celebrations, the BJP minority morcha will try to reach out to the community and win their support.

BJP minority morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui told IANS that Christmas is celebrated across the country and by organising a Christmas celebration the party is practising the existing ethos of India where all the festivals are celebrated together.

"Workers of minority morcha will organise Christmas celebrations at their respective blocks with community participation. We have started celebrating festivities with people's participation across the country. In future, the BJP minority morcha will continue to celebrate all the festivals of the country with people. Celebrating festivals is part of our Indian culture and we are just following it," Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui also stated that while celebrating Christmas, the BJP minority morcha workers will also celebrate 'Good Governance Day' on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. All the state units have been asked to ensure Christmas celebration at block level and distribute gifts to children.

In November, the BJP minority morcha had celebrated 'Diwali' on a large-scale across the country. It is learnt that the BJP central leadership has asked the minority morcha to celebrate the festivals across the country and with special focus in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

"We are celebrating all the festivals of all the religions and communities to send a strong message of social unity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'," national media in-charge of BJP minority morcha, Syed Yasir Jilani said.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will be held in February-March next year.

