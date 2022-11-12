‘Good days ahead for Andhra’: Pawan Kalyan after meeting PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The meeting comes at a time when Pawan and TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu resolved to fight together “the YSRCP misrule and safeguard democracy” in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of his two-day tour in four south Indian states, Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. He will initiate several development projects on Saturday.

Pawan and Naidu, who are warming up to the idea of re-alliance for the 2024 polls, have put the BJP in discomfort. The BJP leadership has been cold-shouldering Naidu’s attempts to patch up, still resentful of the acrimonious exit of TDP from the NDA fold in 2018.

Modi’s meeting with Pawan now is believed to assuage the film star-turned-politician before he makes public any decision. Pawan, an extremely popular Telugu film star, has been in an agitation mode, confronting the ruling YSRCP leadership over various issues, from the lack of good roads to alleged anarchy in the state.

“My meeting with the PM, after about eight years, took place in some unusual circumstances. .. Modi ji also desires AP’s development, our people’s prosperity,” Pawan told reporters. “I wholeheartedly believe our meeting would pave the way for good days for the state in future.”