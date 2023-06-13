HAM chief Santosh Kumar Suman quits Nitish govt ahead of Opposition meet

Ahead of an Opposition meeting in Patna later this month, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Tuesday served a punch on the Grand Alliance in Bihar by pulling out its minister Santosh Kumar Suman, who is the son of Jiten Ram Manjhi, from the Nitish Kumar government to "safeguard the party's existence" amid alleged pressure from JD(U) to merge with it.

Suman, who is also the national president of the party, announced his resignation as Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare from the Nitish government alleging that his party's identity and existence were in danger as the JD(U) was pressuring it to merge with it.

"The existence of my party was under threat. I did this to protect it," Suman told reporters in Patna. Asked whether his party would attend the Opposition meeting being hosted by Nitish in Patna on June 23, he said, "When we were not even invited, when we were not even recognised as a party, how would we have been invited?"

Insisting that HAM is an independent party with four MLAs in Bihar, he said they are not in any conversation with anyone as of now for an alliance. He was responding to a question whether HAM was in talks with the BJP.

"I still want to be a part of Mahagathbandhan," he said. There is no information about Nitish accepting the resignation, while JD(U) sources said that even if the HAM walked out of the alliance, there would not be any danger to the coalition government.

Majhi, the father of Suman and a former Bihar Chief Minister who founded HAM after splitting with JD(U), had been upping the ante in the recent months, demanding five Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. The party also held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in April.

While Manjhi had played down the political significance of his meeting with Shah, which he said was for demanding Bharat Ratna for Bihar icons like Dasarath Manjhi, Karpuri Thakur and Srikrishna Sinha, BJP leaders have been insisting that there will be political changes in the state in months to come.

There has been speculation that Manjhi is upset with Nitish over the JD(U)'s reported attempts to try and get the smaller party to merge with it. Manjhi had walked out of the JD(U) to form HAM after Nitish took back Chief Minister's post from him.

If Manjhi walks out, this would be second instance of a prominent leader severing ties with the Grand Alliance in recent months, with the first being JD(U)'s Upendra Kushwaha, who has courted the NDA.