Harivansh likely to be NDA candidate again in September 14 Rajya Sabha deputy chairman polls

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha will be held on September 14, the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, and JD(U)'s Harivansh Narayan Singh likely to return as NDA candidate.

The post had fell vacant after Harivansh's Rajya Sabha tenure had ended. With his re-election into the Upper House, Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate.

The Opposition has not revealed its cards but a senior leader said they are unlikely to give an easy walk over to the NDA, especially against the backdrop of Bihar elections.

The formal process for the election will start from September 7.

The BJP had offered the post of Deputy Chairman to JD(U) after the latter returned to the NDA fold following a split in the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

With Bihar elections round the corner, the BJP would also not want to tinker with its relationship with JD(U) whose president Nitish Kumar is the state's Chief Minister.

Harivansh had become Deputy Chairman on August 8, 2018 after senior Congress MP PJ Kurien's tenure as an MP ended.

The Opposition had then hoped to upset the BJP plans and ensure that an Opposition MP remained in the Deputy Chairman's chair. However, BJD rebuffed Congress' appeal to abstain from voting and supported Harivansh.

Harivansh's socialist background also had then helped in garnering votes from parties like INLD, which was not in the NDA.