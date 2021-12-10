Havan, honour, sacrifice ring loud day before farmers' victory march

From a “Havan” to pray for CDS Bipin Rawat at Ghazipur border to the formation of a committee to honour the helping locals near Tikri and Singhu borders, symbolism marked life at farmer protest sites on the Delhi borders on Friday ahead of their ‘ghar wapsi” on December 11 after the year-long agitation that forced the government to withdraw the contentious farm laws months before polls in seven states.

Dismantling of the brick-and-bamboo-made structures were carried out by farmers before they head home on Saturday after the planned victory march for which the Delhi police have made elaborate arrangements.

Also Read | Farmers' unions to honour locals who lent a helping hand to their agitation

Keeping the spotlight on the farmers' struggles, Kisan Ekta Morcha took to social media to say, “A year long of struggle, torture, humiliation but determination, unity & patience

made our farmers win this fight".

Putting out a list of over 700 farmers allegedly killed during the agitation, the farmers' organisation on Twitter further said that the government has accepted the demands of farmers at the cost of the sacrifice of these farmers and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Centre, however, asserted that “no farmer died due to police action” during the farmer protest.

Also read: To keep memories 'alive', farmers plan 'protest monuments' in villages

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said, “no farmer died as a result of police action during the farmers' agitation.” He was answering a question by Congress and AAP MPs on whether the government is planning to provide or has made any provision towards livelihood monetary compensation to the families of the farmers who died during farmers' protests.

The Union Minister’s reply also added, “the subject of compensation, etc. to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers’ movement is with the concerned state governments.”

Before the farmers take out the victory march, a ceremony will be held at the Singhu border to honour the locals, while some farmer leaders will also go to villages near the protest site at the Tikri border.

Also read: To keep memories 'alive', farmers plan 'protest monuments' in villages

The SKM statement on Thursday had taken note of the support of the locals.

“SKM thanks local communities at the Morcha sites profusely for their patience and support throughout the long agitation and apologises to them for the inconvenience caused,” it had said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: