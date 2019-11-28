Have a high regard for Mamata Banerjee: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who is involved in a fresh war of words with the TMC government in the state, Wednesday said that he has high regard for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and will never compromise on extending courtesy to anyone.

Dhankhar's statement came a day after he and Banerjee chose not to exchange greetings, but preferred to hit out at each other during a special session of the Assembly on Tuesday.

There was, however, no direct exchange of words as Banerjee spoke after the governor left the House, where the special session was on to mark Constitution Day on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

"I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less Hon'ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered. Was stumped. All including (ministers) Amit Mitra, Partho (Chatterjee), Abdul Manan (Congress MLA and leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly) greeted by me as all MLAs," Dhankhar tweeted on Wednesday.

The governor has been engaged in a fresh war of words claiming that the post of the constitutional head of the state has been "seriously compromised" as he hit out at Banerjee, who shot back saying that the post is being "grossly misused".

The chief minister also said that Dhankhar is engaging in a spat with her on the direction of the BJP-ruled government at the Centre.

The governor and the TMC government have been locked in bitter exchange of words on a number of issues ranging from the seating arrangement for Dhankhar at the Durga Puja carnival, to comments on his security detail ever since he rushed to Jadavpur University to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and manhandled by students.

A tussle had also erupted over the state government's refusal to provide a helicopter to Dhankhar to travel to Farakka in Murshidabad district and Santiniketan in Birbhum district.