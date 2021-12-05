Have no regret over Babri mosque demolition: Vinay Katiyar

Vinay Katiyar, BJP leader and former convener of Bajrang Dal, has said that he has no regret over the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he spoke about how the 'Kar Sevaks' who assembled on December 6, 1992, demolished the Babri mosque. He termed this as an act of exemplary courage.

Katiyar also spoke about how Bajrang Dal helped mobilise people to join the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and also spoke at length on the demand for building a temple in Kashi and Mathura after Ayodhya.

Q: On December 6, 1992, the Bajrang Dal cadres had gathered for symbolic 'kar seva' in Ayodhya, how did the whole atmosphere suddenly change there?

A: The Bajrang Dal cadres had asked only for a symbolic 'kar seva' but on December 6, the patience of the kar sevaks got the better of them. They felt that they were asked to assemble time and again in Ayodhya but it would serve not much of a purpose.

There is no point in bringing soil from the Saryu river and placing it near the disputed structure, said to be the birth place of Lord Ram. So, the kar sevaks got angry and climbed on top of the mosque and demolished it in a fit of rage. The removal of the disputed structure was necessary for the temple to be built, so it was eventually removed. The credit for which goes only to the kar sevaks present on that day. They diligently removed the dome-like structure of the mosque after which thousands of kar sevaks and various Hindu group leaders were sent to jail.

Q: But why did the kar sevaks suddenly get angry?

A: People were angry that they were being called several times for 'kar seva'. They used to come to Ayodhya after spending money to gather at the disputed site but it was of least importance as nothing much happened. It was the month of December with the onset of winter. People were getting upset and repeatedly thought again and again that this time they will move outside Ayodhya only after demolishing the disputed structure.

Q: What was the atmosphere like in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992?

A: On December 6, 1992, the atmosphere in Ayodhya was quite emotional as it was the day of sacrifice. Many kar sevaks who had climbed the dome of the mosque did not climb up with the hope that the structure would collapse. Many people fell from the top of the mosque and died. The dome-like structure was also weak, it could collapse on its own and there was a fear of people getting crushed but the kar sevaks showed exemplary courage. December 6, 1992, was similar to 'Shaurya Diwas'. There is no need to tell how the structure was removed and what had happened on that day. The entire country knows what happened on that eventful day.

Q: But after the Babri demolition incident, many BJP leaders had expressed grief over the incident.

A: We wanted the disputed structure to be removed from Ayodhya but had not thought that it would be removed in such a manner. But I did not feel any grief over the incident as the disputed structure had to be eventually removed.

Q: But till today the opposition parties keep criticizing the BJP for the Babri mosque demolition?

A: That's why the opposition parties have been reduced to shambles. They are nowhere to be seen and will cease to exist in the future. The opposition have obstructed the construction of the Ram temple. Their governments have been guilty of obstructing the Ram temple construction but have been rejected by the people. After the demolition, now is the time of construction.

Q: You were entrusted with the responsibility of connecting the youth with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. How did you mobilise this movement through Bajrang Dal?

A: In 1984, when the Bajrang Dal had started the Ram Temple movement, it took a lot of effort because the people in the country had to be emotionally joined with this movement especially the youth. At that time we thought of forming the Bajrang Dal. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal gave us permission to form Bajrang Dal. Paramhans Ramchandra Das ji was made the chief patron of Bajrang Dal which was formed with the blessings of the saints. At that time some people laughed at us that he took the name of 'Vanar' but we had formed the Hindu group under a well-thought-out strategy.

Q: But now your party leaders are again raising the Kashi and Mathura issue?

A: A movement has started in Mathura which is correct. A temple is already there and our sole demand is that the Idgah (mosque) should be removed from that place as it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and this land should be given to Hindus. I appeal to the Muslims to give this land to Hindu society as Lord Krishna is seated under the mosque.

Q: What was the BJP thinking when the Ram temple movement was started? At that time how did the party feel that this movement of yours would be successful? What did you think that in how many years you would be able to succeed in this movement?

A: The party never thought in how many years the dream of Ram temple will be realised, but we had a strong belief that we will definitely be successful. Yes, it did take some time. Several people had to be martyred. But we succeeded and the time has come to build the temple. Now all devotees of Lord Ram who are going to Ayodhya are happy.

The party is also satisfied. In 1984, when we undertook a 'padyatra' from Ayodhya to Lucknow, people used to laugh at us. But at that time we sought the blessings of Hindu seers. The Naga Sadhus who did not go anywhere other than Kumbh Mela also joined the movement. The youth of the country has also awakened. Slogans such as 'Go ahead, speak loudly, open the lock of Ram's birthplace or 'Build a temple' were raised.

Q: Now after the Supreme Court order, a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya, what do you have to say about it?

A: This is the biggest achievement that on the orders of the Supreme Court, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya and the bench which passed this order comprised judges from all religions who unanimously ruled in favour of the construction of Ram temple. This is not a trivial matter. The apex court's order is a landmark judgment in itself. After this order, the construction work of the temple has begun.