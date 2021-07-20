Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health not stable: Hospital

Health condition of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh not stable: Hospital

Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 20 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 12:41 ist
Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh receives treatment at SGPGIMS hospital in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is not stable, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here said on Tuesday.

"Kalyan Singh ji's health status is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by expert consultants. He has been put on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening," the hospital said in a statement.

SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

"The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his (Singh's) health," the hospital said.

Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kalyan Singh
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

 