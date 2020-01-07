Hindu Raksha Dal takes responsibility of JNU attack

Delhi Police will be scanning through video footage and face recognition system to identify "masked goons" who unleashed violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday even as a little-known 'Hindu Raksha Dal' claimed "full responsibility" for the attack on students and teachers.

On Monday, a video posted on social media had gone viral in which Hindu Raksha Dal's Pinky Chaudhary IS saying that those who resort to "anti-national activities" will be treated in the same way that JNU students and faculty were.

"For several years, JNU has been a bastion of communists and we will not tolerate it. Hindu Raksha Dal, Bhupendra Tomar, Pinky Chaudhury take the responsibility of what has happened in JNU...all of them were our volunteers. Those who cannot do such work for Mother India don't have the right to live in this country," he said.

He also told TV channels that the members of outfit's Delhi unit were behind the attack, a claim seen by many as an attempt to shield activists of ABVP, whom they accused of being behind the Sunday attack.

Chaudhary said the outfit has been fighting for the cause of "Hindutva and national interest" for long and would divulge more details at an appropriate time. "We were watching the atmosphere prevailing in the country. Everyone is supporting those chanting anti-national slogans. What kind of conspiracy is this?"

Asked for proof, he said only his outfit has the strength and courage to do this. "When I take responsibility, the responsibility is mine," he said. Police said it has taken cognizance of the claim and investigating it.

Officials also said investigators are taking the help of video footage and face recognition system to identify those involved in the violence. Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory's Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions also went to JNU to collect evidence in connection with the violence in the varsity campus that left 34 people injured.

Officials said Physics team is tasked with collecting evidence such as rods and stones used by the mob while the Chemistry team has been assigned to collect samples of chemicals, if there are any, following allegations that acid was also thrown. The biology team will collect DNA samples. A computer forensics team is likely to visit the campus on Wednesday to analyse CCTV footage.