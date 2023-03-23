House adjourned till 2 pm as Oppn-govt logjam continues

House adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition-government logjam continues

Opposition Congress MPs also protested, seeking probe in the Adani issue

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 12:01 ist
The Indian Parliament. Credit: AFP Photo

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm, minutes after the proceeding began on Thursday.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha started its proceedings, BJP MPs raised slogans against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology for his democracy remarks in London.

Opposition Congress MPs also protested, seeking probe in the Adani issue.

Amid ruckus, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house till 2 pm

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi gets 2-year jail in 'Modi surname' remark case

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar amid uproariou scenes by both treasury benches and Opposition members.

Prior to the adjournment, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks in Parliament.

"It is important that the nation hears an apology from the leader of their party (Congress) who is responsible for causing so much discredit to the country and to the Parliament," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V. Muraleedharan and other floor leaders had met Dhankar in his chamber.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Parliament
Hindenburg Adani report
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 