HRD minister calls for consultations for NEP

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday called on all states and stressed there should be more brainstorming before framing the new education policy.

While chairing the meeting of Secretaries of Higher and Technical Education of states and union territories to discuss the draft New Education Policy (NEP) here, the minister said research is the foundation for the development of any country and India will again become a world leader by giving a boost to research in the country.

He stressed states have a very important role in the new education policy and called on all the states saying there should be more brainstorming before framing the new education policy.

He added that the education policy is for the whole country and everyone's participation in the country's policy should be ensured.

The Union minister said that the draft National Education Policy is the result of detailed consultations with all stakeholders in the last four years.

The aim of the National Education Policy is to bring reforms in the Indian education system so that India can play a major role in the global knowledge system. He added that there are many provisions in this draft which will give a new direction to the education sector of the country.

In the draft NEP, provisions like the restructuring of higher education, promotion of research by the National Research Foundation, promotion of Indian languages, bringing more financial resources in this area and promoting more autonomy in the higher education system have been made for the holistic development of education, he said.

Pokhriyal said higher education today needs to be more employable, research-oriented, innovative, technology-oriented and accountable so that the youth can get the right direction.