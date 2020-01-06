HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar

The HRD ministry on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar about the situation on the campus after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property there.

"We have sought an immediate report from the JNU registrar about the situation on the campus. We have spoken to the vice-chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus," officials told PTI.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.