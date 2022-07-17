If elected, Dhankhar will be second VP from Rajasthan

If elected, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be second vice president from Rajasthan

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who was also from the Shekhawati region, held the office as the 11th vice president of the country from August 2002 to July 2007

PTI
PTI, Jaipur ,
  • Jul 17 2022, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 12:23 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for vice-presidential elections in 2022. Credit : PTI File Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the second leader from Rajasthan to reach the high office of vice president, if he is elected in the August 6 vice-presidential poll.

Dhankhar, whose name was announced as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice-presidential candidate on Saturday, belongs to the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan.

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who was also from the Shekhawati region, held the office as the 11th vice president of the country from August 2002 to July 2007.

The Shekhawati region comprises Sikar, Jhunjhunu and nearby areas in north-east Rajasthan.

Also read: NDA Vice President candidate Dhankhar kept TMC on its toes, with tweets and questions

While Shekhawat, a stalwart Rajput leader and a former Rajasthan chief minister, was from Sikar, Jat leader Dhankhar is from Jhunjhunu.

Dhankhar's election as the vice president is almost a certainty as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a majority in the electoral college comprising the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and members of the lawyer fraternity have welcomed the candidature of Dhankhar.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to BJP and NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President, farmer's son Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji," Poonia said in a tweet on Saturday.

Raje also took to Twitter to congratulate Dhankhar on being nominated as the NDA candidate for the post of vice president.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

vice president
West Bengal
Rajasthan
India News
Bharatiya Janata Party
NDA

What's Brewing

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Lunge for maximus benefit!

Lunge for maximus benefit!

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

Oh, my gourd!

Oh, my gourd!

Saggy over SOGI?

Saggy over SOGI?

A dash of dancefloor spirituality

A dash of dancefloor spirituality

DH Toon | What's getting banned next in Parliament?

DH Toon | What's getting banned next in Parliament?

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

 