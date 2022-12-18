India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kalakho, Dausa, in Rajasthan
India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kalakho, Dausa, in Rajasthan
updated: Dec 18 2022, 08:51 ist
Follow the latest political updates with DH!
08:49
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh fear replacement, denial of tickets in 2023 polls
The Gujarat Assembly poll result may have thrilled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but a section of party MLAs and leaders in Madhya Pradesh is fearing a replication here of the strategy in the adjoining state, where the entire cabinet was replaced last year and several sitting MLAs were denied ticket.
Though different voices are emerging from within the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh over the issue, several saffron party MLAs, including senior leaders, appeared worried about a possible repeat of the "Gujarat formula" to overcome anti-incumbency in the central state, where Assembly elections are due in end-2023.(PTI)
08:35
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kalakho, Dausa, in Rajasthan
Congress warns of public agitation if public concerns over buffer zone not addressed
The Congress on Saturday threatened to lead a public agitation if the Left government in Kerala does not take immediate steps to address concerns of the farmers and common people who would be affected by the Supreme Court order to maintain a one kilometre buffer zone around protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries across the country.(PTI)
08:03
Mamata raises issue of central funds in meeting with Amit Shah
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday held a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and is believed to have raised the issue of "non-release of funds" by the Centre for the 100-day work scheme in the last one year, an official said.
Disquiet in BJP as infighting rears up in many states
The BJP showcasing its massive Gujarat Assembly win has pushed into the background troubling questions on dissent and infighting in the party's state units in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi and Kerala.
Internal bickering in the Telangana unit of the Congress party mounted on Saturday with several senior leaders, including a party MP and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, expressing concern over various party affairs.
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh fear replacement, denial of tickets in 2023 polls
The Gujarat Assembly poll result may have thrilled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but a section of party MLAs and leaders in Madhya Pradesh is fearing a replication here of the strategy in the adjoining state, where the entire cabinet was replaced last year and several sitting MLAs were denied ticket.
Though different voices are emerging from within the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh over the issue, several saffron party MLAs, including senior leaders, appeared worried about a possible repeat of the "Gujarat formula" to overcome anti-incumbency in the central state, where Assembly elections are due in end-2023.(PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kalakho, Dausa, in Rajasthan
Congress warns of public agitation if public concerns over buffer zone not addressed
The Congress on Saturday threatened to lead a public agitation if the Left government in Kerala does not take immediate steps to address concerns of the farmers and common people who would be affected by the Supreme Court order to maintain a one kilometre buffer zone around protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries across the country.(PTI)
Mamata raises issue of central funds in meeting with Amit Shah
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday held a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and is believed to have raised the issue of "non-release of funds" by the Centre for the 100-day work scheme in the last one year, an official said.
Read more
Disquiet in BJP as infighting rears up in many states
The BJP showcasing its massive Gujarat Assembly win has pushed into the background troubling questions on dissent and infighting in the party's state units in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi and Kerala.
Read more
Internal bickering mounts in Telangana Congress
Internal bickering in the Telangana unit of the Congress party mounted on Saturday with several senior leaders, including a party MP and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, expressing concern over various party affairs.
Read more