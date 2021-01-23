In poll-bound Assam, PM says protection of culture, identity priority of govt

In the poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of the state that the government's priority is to protect their "language, culture and identity."

He assured that the NDA government has always kept the preservation of the Assamese culture at its foremost intention behind implementing policies including the protection of the Assamese language and promotion of its literature.

While distributing land allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar, the prime minister said, "Land rights to indigenous people of Assam will guarantee their pride, freedom and protection."

The prime minister hit out at the previous government saying, "Lakhs of Adivasis, indigenous Assamese families were deprived of land ownership rights even decades after Independence."

He added that the fast-paced development of Assam in very important to the government. "The way to 'Atmanirbhar Assam' is through 'Atmavishwaas' (self-confidence) among the people here," he said, adding that 40 per cent of the state's population is taking benefit of 'Ayushmaan Bharat' scheme.