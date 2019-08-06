India-B'desh working on two Railway projects : Goyal

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2019, 15:18pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 16:29pm ist
Piyush Goyal. (PTI Photo)

India and Bangladesh are working to increase the frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Goyal met Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon who proposed to increase the frequency of Maitree Express from one day a week to three days.

Sujon also proposed to increase the frequency of Bandhan Express from four to six days a week.

The two trains connect India and Bangladesh. While the Maitree Express runs between Kolkata and Dhaka, the Bandhan express connects Kolkata to Khulna.

