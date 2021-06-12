'India didn't become Hindu nation due to coward Nehru'

India couldn't become Hindu Rashtra due to 'coward' Nehru: BJP MLA

Singh said had Nehru not been the prime minister, India would have been declared a Hindu nation

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Jun 12 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 22:22 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

In controversial remarks, BJP’s Bairia MLA Surendra Singh here on Saturday said it was due to the leadership of "coward" Jawaharlal Nehru that India could not be declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of the Independence.

Alleging that it was the Congress' "dirty thinking" that led to the Partition, Singh said had Nehru not been the prime minister, India would have been declared a Hindu nation.

"Two nations were formed based on two cultures. But it was because of the leadership of 'buzdil' (coward) Nehru that India was not declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of the Independence," the BJP MLA said in a statement.

He also said if Sardar Patel had become the prime minister in place of Nehru, India would have become a Hindu Rashtra.

Referring to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's purported statement regarding Article 370 in Kashmir, he demanded that the sedition charges be slapped against him.

Digvijaya Singh had allegedly commented in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a "relook" at the Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood if it returns to power.

Congress leaders, including former PM Indira Gandhi, remained silent when Brahmins were being displaced from Kashmir, Surendra Singh said and claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi belong to a foreign culture and the party does politics with pro-Muslim sentiment.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Pakistan
Hindu Rashtra
BJP
Jawaharlal Nehru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-sniffing dogs are accurate, but face hurdles

Covid-sniffing dogs are accurate, but face hurdles

'Corona Mata' temple in UP demolished, one arrested

'Corona Mata' temple in UP demolished, one arrested

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

 