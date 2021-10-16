'TMC wants safety of minorities in India, Bangladesh'

India must not remain mute spectator to Bangladesh communal violence: TMC

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party wants the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 16 2021, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 18:17 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, urging it to play an effective role and not remain a mute spectator to the communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party wants the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

"Some disturbing news is coming from Bangladesh. Though the Sheikh Hasina government and many people of that country are opposing such acts, but why is @PMOIndia mute spectator? The Centre should play an effective role, and the BJP mustn't do cheap drama of fake Hindutva over it. We want safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh," the West Bengal TMC general secretary tweeted in Bengali.

Also read: Two Hindu men killed in fresh Bangladesh religious unrest

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Nandigram's BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari retweeted a tweet of ISKCON in which it said that its Noakhali premises in Bangladesh was attacked and one member killed.

At least four people were killed in clashes between miscreants and law enforcers and several Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals were vandalised in Bangladesh, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in 22 affected districts.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while exchanging greetings with Hindus during a recent event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, had said that all the perpetrators would be hunted down and punished. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TMC
India News
Indian Politics
Bangladesh
BJP
World news
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 