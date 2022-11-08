India Political Updates: Cong always speaks badly of our ancient culture, says Arun Singh on Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark

Congress is corrupt, Kejriwal is fake, Modi ji is popular: Anurag Thakur
As the race for the Himachal Pradesh elections heats up, the Bharatiya Janata Party is banking on the popularity of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, a four-time member of parliament from the state and the son of two-time chief minister P K Dhumal. He speaks to DH’s Amrita Madhukalya about the party’s prospects in the state.
Congress always speaks badly of our ancient culture, says Arun Singh on Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' word remark
Congress always speaks badly of our ancient culture. Satish Jarkiholi defamed our ancient culture. It's highly condemnable. People will give a befitting reply. If Congress doesn't agree with his statement, they should immediately oust him, saysKarnataka BJP-in-chargeArun Singh
Case filed against Anil Parab in connection with Dapoli resort fraud case
Maharashtra | A case of cheating has been registered u/s 420 & 34 of IPC against ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader & former state minister Anil Parab, in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case. Further investigation underway: Dapoli Police
Congress prepares for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Chairman of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra for Rajasthan Vibhakar Shastri arrived here on Monday evening to review preparations for party leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival to undertake the march in the state.
Shastri met with PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in the city.
A detailed discussion with Congress leaders regarding the preparations will be held on Tuesday, party sources said.
The yatra is supposed to reach Rajasthan next month. - PTI.
Will Bharat Jodo Yatra translate into poll success for Congress in Telangana?
As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 12-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded in Telangana on Monday, the question surfacing is about the impact it will have in the state electorally.
Even as Rahul Gandhi was marching on in Telangana, drawing enthusiastic crowds, the Congress had on Sunday lost another Assembly constituency Munugodu to the TRS.
Rahul's been running ever since I beat him at Amethi: Smriti Irani's dig at Bharat Jodo
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday took a dig at Congress' ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ saying ever since she dispatched Rahul Gandhi from Amethi he has been running and going around the country.
