Issues plaguing country to be discussed at Opposition parties' meeting in Patna, says Sharad Pawar

Top leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Bihar capital on June 23 to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jun 23 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 10:40 ist
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said various important issues plaguing the country, including the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, will be discussed in the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna.

Top leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Bihar capital on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD).

Also Read: BJP trying to counter effects of Opposition meeting in Bihar

Apart from Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) are scheduled to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

Talking to reporters in Pune before leaving for Patna, Pawar said, "We will be discussing some important issues that are being faced by the country, including the situation in Manipur." Incidents like people hitting the streets and creating law and order situation have been taking place, especially in non-BJP ruled states, the former Union minister said.

"It is clear who is behind this, and it is not good for the country. The focus of the meeting is to deliberate on these issues and chalk out a future plan. Leaders from other states may put forth their concerns," he said.

