It's victory of farmers and democracy over injustice: Baghel on PM Modi repealing Farm Bills

The Gandhian movement has once again shown its strength, Baghel noted

  Nov 19 2021, 11:57 ist
  updated: Nov 19 2021, 12:10 ist

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Friday congratulated farmers for "pressuring" the Centre to withdraw the three contentious farm laws and described the government's announcement as a victory not only for farmers but also for democracy over injustice.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

"The Gandhian movement has once again shown its strength. Congratulations to the farmers of the country for pressuring the Central government to withdraw the three black laws. This is the victory of not only farmers but also of democracy against injustice," Baghel tweeted in Hindi. 

