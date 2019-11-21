Jagan ropes IIM Ahmedabad to assist ACB to curb graft

In an effort to curb corruption in various government departments, the Andhra Pradesh government has roped in the Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad) to work with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

At a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, IIM (A) professor Sundaravalli Narayana Swamy and ACB chief Viswajit have signed an agreement to work in coordination to identify corruption in high places. After a detailed study, they will submit a report to the government by February third week next year.

The Chief Minister has detailed the decisions taken by the government in setting up ward and village secretariats for proper governance and asked the panel to suggest guidelines to end corruption.

The salient features of the agreement are to outline guidelines to curb corruption right from the village level to all the government departments. A detailed study of the functioning of government departments, the income and expenditure needed for the governance would be taken up. The lacunae in the present governance would be identified and corrective measures suggested.

Similarly, a study would be conducted for the proper utilization of the existing resources, increasing the quality of governance and to achieve positive results. The committee will also suggest remedial measures to end corruption in various departments.

Professor Sundaravalli said it was a great privilege for the IIM (A) to work with the Andhra Pradesh government. Chief secretary Neelan Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were among the officials present on the occasion.