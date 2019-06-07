Jagan's Cabinet to have 5 Dy CMs, 25 ministers

In consonance with the massive mandate of 151 legislators, the YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to rope in five deputy chief ministers and a full cabinet of 25 ministers who will have a fixed term of thirty months. The swearing in ceremony will be held at the state interim government complex at Velagapudi here on Saturday morning.



He declared this at the legislature party meeting at his Tadepalli residence that the five deputy Chief Ministers will be drawn from the different social section, one each from minorities, SCs, STs, BCs and Kapu caste. Jagan’s cabinet would also have 50 per cent representation of these social sections, which never enjoyed such recognition in the past. Jagan made it clear that 90 per cent of the ministers would be replaced with new faces after 30 months.



“People have lot of expectations on us. They are looking at us on how we will be performing in the coming days,” he said during his short speech addressing the 151 legislators. The new cabinet members will be sworn in by Governor ESL Narasimhan. Governor Narasimhan has arrived at Vijayawada along with his wife. He will be leaving for Velagapudi around 9.30 am. Narasimhan is probably the only governor in India who had performed oath to five chief ministers in his tenure.



According to party sources, Jagan will first arriver at the secretariat and enter his refurbished chambers based on Vastu at 8.42 am. He will then sign a few files and later attend the swearing-in ceremony. Dharmana Krishnadas (Srikakulam), Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Kurnool), Botsa Satyanarayana (Vizianagaram), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy ( Chittoor) , M Sucharita (Guntur), Mekapati Gautam Reddy ( Nellore), Kodali Nani (Krishna), and K Parthasarathi (Krishna) were the few MLAs that received phone calls to be there at the ceremony so far.

Assembly from 12 June



Jaganmohan Reddy, who has completed a round of department wise review meetings to take stock of the situation, will be outlining his priorities during the assembly sessions slated to start from 12 June. It is said that Amudalavalasa MLA Tammineni Seetharam and Bobbili MLA Appalanaidu were in the race of speaker and Protem speaker of the assembly.



Making his mark on the administration Jagan has already cracked the whip on the belt shops and announced steps towards total prohibition. He has announced recruiting four lakh village volunteers to deliver government services at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. He met Chief Justice Praveen Kumar to spare one sitting judge to head the judicial commission to examine tender process.

