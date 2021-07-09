'PM dividing India into BJP, non-BJP states over jabs'

Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of dividing India into BJP, non-BJP states in Covid vaccine distribution

Gehlot claimed that 42 per cent of the state's people above 18 years have been administered the first dose

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 23:44 ist
Modi government has allocated only 49 lakh doses to Rajasthan for the entire month of July, Ramesh said. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged partisanship in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine among states and accused the prime minister of dividing them into those governed by the BJP and those by others.

He cited the example of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and said even though it has the capacity to administer 15 lakh vaccine doses a day, it has been allocated only 49 lakh doses for the entire month.

"Rajasthan has put in place capacity to administer 15 lakh doses a day, and has already done 10 lakh doses a day. But the Modi government has allocated only 49 lakh doses to Rajasthan for the entire month of July," he said.

"How will we vaccinate India if PM divides India into BJP and non-BJP states," he said on Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, saying that the state has built a capacity of 15 lakh doses a day, but is being provided with only 1.75 lakh doses of the vaccine.

He claimed that 42 per cent of the state's people above 18 years have been administered the first dose and all adults can be vaccinated before December.

"But the way the vaccine supplies are made by the Centre, we are concerned over it. I have written to the new health minister to provide adequate supply of vaccines to Rajasthan," Gehlot said on Twitter.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also said that the state is left with no supplies of Covishield and only one day of stock of Covaxin. He has asked for more supplies of the vaccine from the Centre.

The Congress has alleged discrimination with non-BJP-ruled states by the central government in providing Covid vaccines.

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jairam Ramesh
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
BJP
Congress
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 