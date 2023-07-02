No impact on Oppn unity: JD(U) on NCP split

JD(U) blames BJP for NCP split, claims it will have no impact on Opposition unity

JD(U) also alleged that the MLAs of NCP, who have sided with Ajit Pawar, were 'intimidated'

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jul 02 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 21:20 ist
Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar, General Secretary K C Tyagi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The JD(U) on Sunday while squarely blaming the BJP for the crossover of Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction in Maharashtra, said the move will have no impact on opposition unity nationally.

Also Read | Joined BJP-Sena in interest of state; no split in NCP, will fight future polls on party symbol: Ajit Pawar

Dubbing the episode as “cowardly and shameful”, JD(U) chief spokesperson and special advisor K C Tyagi maintained the development in Maharashtra smacked of “fear” instilled by the party's supreme leader, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, into the BJP by uniting the opposition.

Tyagi also alleged that the MLAs of NCP, who have sided with Ajit Pawar, were "intimidated through misuse of central investigating agencies", but insisted the development in the western state will have no impact nationally.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
JD(U)
Ajit Pawar
NCP
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 