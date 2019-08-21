JD(U) has reservations over Bhagwat's quota remarks

After expressing its strong differences with the BJP on the issue of triple talaq, Article 370 and Ayodhya issue, the ruling JD(U) has now expressed its reservations on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on the quota debate.

Taking umbrage at Bhagwat’s call for dialogue on reservation, senior JD(U) minister and a key Nitish’s aide Shyam Razak has asked the RSS chief to stop any further debate on the quota. “Whenever there is a debate in the country on the issue of reservation, the Dalits gets suspicious. Reservation was incorporated for uplift of Dalits. But look who all are taking advantage of the quota system,” Razak said.

Questioning the RSS on the issue of reservation, Razak said, “The RSS should first clarify how many persons in their organisation have till now benefited from reservation… When their (RSS) intention is not clear, there should be no further debate on the matter.”

The RJD joined the JD(U) in chorus when Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav too questioned the BJP and RSS. “Their intention is not good. The BJP and RSS should explain why there is still 80% vacancy in reserved seats for central government jobs. Why there is not a single secretary from OBC or EBC category? And why there is no vice-chancellor from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category?,” wondered Tejashwi.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha too echoed similar sentiments. “Any debate on reservation is like playing with fire. The atmosphere will get vitiated and people may take to streets if there is any attempt to dilute quota provisions,” the MP said.

The BJP has, however, lashed out at the JD(U) for its utterances. “It hardly matters if anybody tries to cast aspersions on the Sangh. The RSS does not need any certificate from anyone,” said senior BJP legislator Nitin Navin here on Wednesday.