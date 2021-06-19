J&K leaders to hold talks before taking decision on Centre's invite

Amid reports that the Centre may discuss restoration of statehood with Jammu and Kashmir leaders, heads of two main regional parties in the union territory on Saturday said they will first discuss the issue with their colleagues before taking a call on attending the meeting.

To bolster political processes, including assembly elections in the UT, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly called a meeting with regional parties of J&K on June 24 in New Delhi.

Confirming that she had got an invite for the meeting, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “I got a phone call from Delhi for a meeting on June 24. I will discuss it with my party members and take a final call.”

Mehbooba, whose PDP is part of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD), also said she has no idea whether leaders of other political parties, including National Conference (NC), have received the invite for the talks.

However, the NC chief Farooq Abdullah, who is also president of the PAGD, said they have not received any formal invitation from New Delhi for talks so far. “As and when we receive any invitation, we will first sit and discuss the strategy for the meeting,” he said.

The J&K units of the BJP and the Congress are also likely to be part of these discussions, which are being seen as part of efforts to strengthen normal political processes in the union territory.

Sources told DH that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top security and intelligence officers on Friday in New Delhi was a first direction in the process of reviving the frozen political process in J&K.

On 5 August 2019, the centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Top politicians - including Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar - were arrested hours just before the Centre announced the mega decisions in the parliament. They were released months later.

The PAGD - an alliance of NC, PDP, CPM, Peoples Movement and Awami National Conference- was formed in October last by Kashmir centric leaders with the pledge of perseverance and steadfastness towards restoration of the special status of J&K revoked by the Center in August 2019.