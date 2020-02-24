Kanhaiya Kumar lines up galaxy of stars for Left rally on February 27

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, social activists Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, besides a galaxy of stars from the Tinsel Town, will address the CPI’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Nagrikta Bachao’ maha rally in Patna on February 27.

The rally has been convened by former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is currently touring Bihar protesting against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

Apart from these celebrities, former IAS officer Kannan Gopinath, JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, Rohit Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula, actress and activist Swara Bhaskar, actor Sushant Singh and film director Anurag Kashyap will also attend the Left rally organised at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the State Capital.

Kanhaiya, who started his month-long ‘Jana-Gana-Man yatra’ on January 30 from Champaran, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, deliberating chose the historical place to kick off his yatra as it was Champaran from where Bapu had launched an agitation, indigo movement, against the British in 1917.

“While covering the 38 districts in Bihar, I was attacked on nine occasions. But I have no anger against those who protested against me,” said Kanhaiya, dwelling at length how his proposed rally on Thursday was not political.

“The sole purpose of my yatra, as well as rally, is to make people aware of the repercussions of the CAA/NPR/NRC. The CAA is ‘Kala kanoon’ (black law) and the Government will have to repeal it,” said Kanhaiya, who made an unsuccessful debut in the Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai in May 2019.

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who is also a JNU alumnus, too, has been travelling with Kanhaiya for the last one month. “The Congress leaders, including Alka Lamba, Jignesh Mevani and Sadaf Zafar are also likely to attend the CPI rally on Thursday. In fact, we have invited all those parties, which are inimical to the BJP, to attend the ‘Save Constitution, Save Citizenship maha rally’ here on February 27,” said Kanhaiya.