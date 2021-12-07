'Laal Topi' a red alert for UP: Modi trains guns at SP

'Laal Topi' a red alert for UP: Modi's barb against Samajwadi Party

Those with 'red caps' have been concerned with the red beacon, not with people's miseries, Modi said

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Gorakhpur,
  • Dec 07 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 16:45 ist
PM Narendra Modi (left) and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI file photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and cautioned the people of Uttar Pradesh against supporting them saying that those wearing red caps were dangerous for the state.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating fertiliser factory and AIIMS in chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home town of Gorakhpur, Modi said that the SP wanted to grab power to "fill" its own coffers, 'release' the terrorists from the jails and give a free hand to the mafia elements.

Read | PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, fertiliser plant in UP's Gorakhpur

"In laal topi walon ko UP ke logon ke dukh se matlab nahin hai. Inhe satta chahiye apni tijori bharne ke liye, atankvadiyon ko riha karne ke liye aur mafia ko khuli chooth dene ke liye," (These red cap-wearing people have no concern for the sufferings and pain of common man. They want power to fill their coffers, release the terrorists from jails and give a free hand to mafia elements), the prime minister said.

"The red cap is a red alert for UP. It denotes danger," Modi added.

Modi accused the previous SP regime of trying to create obstacle in the way of development of the state by not cooperating with the centre on developmental projects. "The previous government did not want to provide land for the AIIMS. It later gave the land unwillingly," he claimed.

He said that the SP had deviated from the principles of the socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan.

Also Read | 'BJP's sun is certain to set,' says Akhilesh in SP-RLD rally

He also said that the Centre and the BJP government in the state continued to work for the development of UP even during the Covid-19 pandemic. "This is the benefit of the double engine government," he added.

Modi, in his speech, heaped praise on Adityanath and said that the latter had been able to improve the law and order situation in the state and instill a feeling of security among the people of the state.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

DH Radio | Will Omicron really trigger a third wave?

DH Radio | Will Omicron really trigger a third wave?

In a drop: Scientists study how Covid survives in air

In a drop: Scientists study how Covid survives in air

 