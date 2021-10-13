Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets President, demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President.

"We told the President that the accused's father, who is MoS Home, should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded inquiry be done by two sitting judges of Supreme Court," Rahul Gandhi said after meeting the President.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the President has given them the assurance that he would discuss the matter with the government today itself.

We gave all details to the President regarding Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We've 2 demands-independent inquiry by sitting judges should be done& MoS Home (Ajay Mishra Teni) should either resign or should be dismissed. Justice will only then be possible: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress pic.twitter.com/iuPakQ18iZ — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3.

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home whose son Ashish has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: