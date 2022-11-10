Like Karnataka, communal instigation may be attempted in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned that there could be attempts at inciting communal conflict in the state. Mamata said such an attempt has already been made in Karnataka.

At an interactive administrative meeting in Nadia district, Mamata said there are some people who have planned to instigate communal conflicts from December onward. She said such an attempt has already been made in Karnataka, refraining from naming anyone as she spoke.

Mamata’s claim could be interpreted differently by different sections in state’s politics, as elections to rural polls are scheduled to take place next year.

In another context, the chief minister stated that the issues—CAA and NRC—emerge whenever an election is due.

Addressing the officials in the local administration, Mamata requested that all those involved in preparing voters’ list, should include everyone’s name who’s eligible in accordance with the Election Commission’s norms. Do not exclude anyone based on their faith, she said.

She alleged that in border areas outside WB, around 30 per cent people at some places have been excluded from the list.