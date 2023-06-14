Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address Goa MLAs on Thursday

LS Speaker Birla to address Goa MLAs on Thursday

On Friday, Birla will inaugurate the First National Legislators Conference in Mumbai.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 16:30 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address members of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Elected Representatives'.

A statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the Speaker's address will be at the Goa Legislative Assembly chamber in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

Birla will also call on Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, it said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will visit the Shree Balram Residential School in Canacona to participate in a book release function and hand over keys of houses built by the Shree Balram Charitable Trust to its beneficiaries.

On Friday, Birla will inaugurate the First National Legislators Conference in Mumbai.

Aimed at strengthening democracy, the three-day conference will feature parallel panel discussions covering 10 key themes, including technology-driven economic growth, international legislative practices, and collaborative efforts between bureaucrats and legislators for social progress.

Om Birla
Goa
India News
Indian Politics

