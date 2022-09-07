'Lost my father to hate politics, will not lose nation'

Lost my father to politics of hate, but will not lose country to it: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father Rajiv Gandhi

IANS
IANS, Sriperumbudur,
  • Sep 07 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 14:05 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

After paying tributes at his father's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on Wednesday ahead of launching Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he lost his father due to the politics of hate, but will not lose the country to it.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father, former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Later Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kanyakumari to start his Yatra.

Also Read | Turning point in Indian politics, says Congress ahead of start of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

There will be a prayer meeting at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam and National Flag Handover Ceremony at Gandhi Mandapam after which Rahul Gandhi will march with Bharat Jodo Yatris.

Party spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The significance is that Gandhi, Vivekanand and Thairivuallvur stood for tolerance and this place is the southernmost tip of the country.

She attacked the BJP and said they are worried about this Yatra as they have done Yatras in Volvo buses but this yatra will connect people.

The Congress leader said that people will be told about inflation and communal polarisation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Rahul Gandhi
Rajiv Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 