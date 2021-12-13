LS likely to discuss Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill on Monday

The Lok Sabha on Monday is likely to discuss and pass the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The government had introduced the Bill in the lower House on December 6.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill to further amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and to be taken into consideration. She will also move that the Bill be passed by the House.

The Opposition members will, however, move a statutory resolution that this House (Lok Sabha) disapproves of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated by the President on September 30, 2021.

Under rule 193, further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change, which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move a motion for election of two members to the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru from the Lok Sabha.

Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a motion to elect one member to the Employees State Insurance Corporation from the house.

Minister of state Rajveen Chandrasekhar will make statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the various reports of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Several ministers will lay papers related to their ministries. Reports of various standing committees will be also tabled in the Lok Sabha.

