Maha govt to discuss crop loan waiver with allies: Ajit

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will hold a meeting of its senior leaders on Thursday to discuss the issue of crop loan waiver for farmers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said.

"Unseasonal showers in October and November damaged over 93 lakh hectare of crops, and the state needs to provide some financial assistance to farmers", former CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, before the commencement of winter session of the state legislature.

The opposition BJP in the state has been demanding waiver of crop loans for farmers and compensation for damages due to unprecedented rains.

Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Thursday, Pawar said, "Senior leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will meet and discuss possibilities of crop loan waiver for farmers. I cannot comment more on it as it has to be discussed first."

The issue of financial assistance to farmers led to a ruckus in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that he would fulfil his promise of providing aid to the farmers, and the opposition should not try to make it appear as if it was being done under its pressure.

"The word given to the farmers of the state is (a matter) between them and me, and I am going to fulfil my promise," Thackeray said.