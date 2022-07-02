Maharashtra News Live: Uddhav Thackeray removes Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader

  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 08:02 ist
  • 08:02

    Uddhav Thackeray removes Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader

    In a late night development, Uddhav Thackeray sacked rebel Eknath Shinde as "leader" of Shiv Sena for anti-party activities.

  • 07:57

    Shinde govt a 'two-wheeler', says NCP, asks Sena rebels to apologise to Thackeray

    The NCP on Friday dubbed the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra as a "two-wheel scooter" whose handle is in the hands of the pillion rider and demanded the Shiv Sena rebels apologise to party president Uddhav Thackeray.

    State NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase said the BJP had termed the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as a "three-wheel auto-rickshaw" pulling in different directions when the new dispensation headed by Sena rebel Shinde itself resembled a two-wheeler.

    (PTI)

  • 07:54

    Shinde-Fadnavis will bring Maharashtra back on road of development: Jyotiraditya Scindia