Maharashtra News Live: Uddhav Thackeray removes Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader

Shinde govt a 'two-wheeler', says NCP, asks Sena rebels to apologise to Thackeray
The NCP on Friday dubbed the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra as a "two-wheel scooter" whose handle is in the hands of the pillion rider and demanded the Shiv Sena rebels apologise to party president Uddhav Thackeray.
State NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase said the BJP had termed the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as a "three-wheel auto-rickshaw" pulling in different directions when the new dispensation headed by Sena rebel Shinde itself resembled a two-wheeler.
(PTI)
07:54
Shinde-Fadnavis will bring Maharashtra back on road of development: Jyotiraditya Scindia
For last 2.5 yrs, Maharashtra's development was hindered by MVA- an unholy alliance. Being a Maratha, Eknath Shinde Ji took the right decision, in favour of an ideology. I'm sure that 'Fadnavis-Shinde jodi' will bring back development in Maharashtra:Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP(1.7) pic.twitter.com/LavE8g6ODk
Uddhav Thackeray removes Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader
In a late night development, Uddhav Thackeray sacked rebel Eknath Shinde as "leader" of Shiv Sena for anti-party activities.
