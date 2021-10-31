Can't allow Mamata 'Begum' in Shivaji's land: Surya

Mamata 'begum' cannot be allowed in Shivaji Maharaj's land: Tejasvi Surya on TMC's Goa ambitions

Surya also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party and its founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP too cannot be allowed to win in the state

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • Oct 31 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 10:20 ist
BJP MP and Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister as Mamata 'Begum', BJP MP and its youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said that the Trinamool Congress founder should not be allowed to step foot in the land of sage Parshuram and Shivaji Maharaj.

"We need a full majority government in Goa, 2022 will herald a new age of politics in Goa, a full majority government. We need to do this because a lot is at stake. We need to do this because the country wants to trust youth leadership," Surya told a party meeting here.

"We need to do this because we cannot let Mamata Begum come inside the land of Parshuram and the land of Shivaji Maharaj," he also said.

Surya's comments came at a time when the TMC has been aggressively campaigning for the 2022 state assembly polls in the coastal state.

Also Read | Rahul, Mamata, AAP in Goa on political tourism: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Surya also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party and its founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP too cannot be allowed to win in the state.

"We cannot let copycat IIT engineers in the land of the original IIT chief minister for the nation," he said, comparing Kejriwal, an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus to former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, an IIT-Bombay alumnus.

"We cannot allow governments which can be remote controlled from Kolkata, we cannot be putting a government which will be remote controlled from Delhi. We need a government which will be led by a Goan, for Goans from Panaji from Goa. This is our resolve," Surya also said.

Indian Politics
Goa
Tejasvi Surya
BJP
TMC
Mamata Banerjee

