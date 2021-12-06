Mamata on tour to Malda, Murshidabad

The chief minister would travel by road to Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur on Tuesday to chair an administrative meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 06 2021, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 19:04 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday went on a tour to West Bengal's northern districts where she is scheduled to chair a series of administrative meetings, officials said. The inclement weather forced Banerjee to take a train to Malda from the Howrah station in the afternoon, they said.

She usually travels by helicopter.

The chief minister would travel by road to Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur on Tuesday to chair an administrative meeting, in which officials of Dakshin Dinajpur would also be present.

She will chair the administrative meeting with officials of Malda on Wednesday.

After that, Banerjee would be travelling to Murshidabad district and hold another meeting with the officials of that district on Wednesday evening.

On Friday, she is scheduled to travel to Krishnanagar for another such meeting and return to Kolkata later in the day.

West Bengal
Indian Politics
India News
Mamata Banerjee
TMC

