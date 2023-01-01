'Mann behlane ko khayal accha hai': Chouhan on Rahul's assertion of Cong victory in MP polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Congress's Rahul Gandhi saying "Mann Behlane ko Rahul Khyal Accha hai," (It is good Rahul that you are thinking such thoughts to make yourself feel better).

Chouhan added "I can give in writing that BJP will sweep the 2023 Assembly elections," as per ANI.

His comments come after the Congress leader said during the ninth press conference of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that the grand old party of India was poised to perform well in the 2023 MP polls. "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money," he had said.

