'Khayal accha hai': MP CM on Rahul's victory assertion

'Mann behlane ko khayal accha hai': Chouhan on Rahul's assertion of Cong victory in MP polls

'BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you,' Rahul had said of the 2023 MP Assembly polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 09:58 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Congress's Rahul Gandhi saying "Mann Behlane ko Rahul Khyal Accha hai," (It is good Rahul that you are thinking such thoughts to make yourself feel better). 

Chouhan added "I can give in writing that BJP will sweep the 2023 Assembly elections," as per ANI.

His comments come after the Congress leader said during the ninth press conference of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that the grand old party of India was poised to perform well in the 2023 MP polls. "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money," he had said. 

"I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money," said Rahul Gandhi."

More to follow...

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Indian Politics
India News
Assembly elections
Madhya Pradesh

