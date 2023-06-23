Mega Opposition meeting ends in Patna; next meet to be held in Shimla

The mega Opposition meeting in Patna aimed at forging unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls ended on Friday evening, with leaders agreeing to another follow-up meeting in some weeks.

While details of what went down at the meet are scarce at the moment, the next meeting will be held in Shimla.

Friday's meet was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar were among the leaders in attendance.

More to follow...