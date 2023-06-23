Oppn meet ends in Patna; next meet in Shimla

Mega Opposition meeting ends in Patna; next meet to be held in Shimla

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 16:34 ist

The mega Opposition meeting in Patna aimed at forging unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls ended on Friday evening, with leaders agreeing to another follow-up meeting in some weeks.

While details of what went down at the meet are scarce at the moment, the next meeting will be held in Shimla.

Friday's meet was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar were among the leaders in attendance.

More to follow...

 

Opposition
Congress
TMC
AAP
DMK
Samajwadi Party
Shiv Sena (UBT)
JD(U)
NCP
India News
Indian Politics

