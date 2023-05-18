Meghwal assumes charge as Law Minister

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday assumed charge as the Minister of Law and Justice, succeeding Kiren Rijiju, who was removed from the high-profile ministry in a surprise development.

Rijiju has been given the earth sciences ministry.

A three-term Lok Sabha member from Bikaner, Meghwal is only the third person to hold the Law and Justice portfolio as a Minister of State with Independent Charge.

The appointment of Meghwal, who is also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election slated for later this year.

"My topmost priority will be to ensure speedy justice to all," Meghwal told reporters after assuming charge.

He also said there was no confrontation between the government and the judiciary.

Rijiju met Meghwal and extended best wishes on the new responsibility.

Rijiju was given the earth sciences ministry, which was earlier held by Jitendra Singh.

In 1996, Ramakant Khalap, a Lok Sabha member of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, helmed the Law Ministry in the rank of Minister of State (independent charge) under Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral.

Later, Arun Jaitley held the portfolio in the same rank for nearly two years from 2000-02 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He had a brief stint in the BJP as general secretary and national spokesman, before rejoining the government in the Cabinet rank in January 2003.