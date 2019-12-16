Modi appeals for peace as CAA protests dot nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act as “unfortunate and deeply distressing” and appealed for maintaining peace, unity and brotherhood.

“This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods,” Modi said as protests were witnessed across several parts of the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and parts of West Bengal.

“I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” the prime minister said.

Modi said the need of the hour was for everyone to work together for the development of the country and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.

“We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance,” the prime minister said.

He said the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support.

“Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India’s centuries-old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood,” he said.

Modi said debate, discussion and dissent were essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.

