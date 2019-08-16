Modi completed what Vajpayee left unfinished: Shah

With just over two months left for the Assembly elections in Haryana, Union home minister Amit Shah sounded the poll bugle in Jatland on Friday, singing paeans of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘milestone’ decisions in 75-days of government.

Citing the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A as ‘big milestone’ for unity and integrity of India, Amit Shah said what Modi had done in 75 days could not be done by the Congress in 70 years because of greed and vote bank politics.

He said the annulling of the Act will reduce terrorism in the valley and will pave the way for the progress of Jammu & Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh.

Shah set the tone for the Assembly elections, clearly indicating the return of Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister for a second term if the BJP won the elections. “Will you not make Khattar ji the CM again,” Shah asked the audience, only to receive thunderous applause.

“Today is Atal ji’s death anniversary. His soul, wherever it would be, would be blessing Narendra Modi for abrogation of Article 370,” Shah said.

Article 370, he said, was an impediment in the way of Sardar Patel's dream of ‘One India’.

The Home minister referred to the PM's announcement on I-day to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff which he maintained will act as a force multiplier to strengthen country’s defence.

Hailing Manohar Lal Khattar for ensuing transparency and rooting out corruption, Shah announced the saffron party's ‘Mission 75’ in Haryana, aimed at winning as many seats in the Assembly elections. Haryana has a total of 90 Assembly seats.



The state is set for some high-octane political manoeuvring over the next few days, with former CM BS Hooda scheduled for a ‘mega rally’ next week. The BJP won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the recently concluded general elections.