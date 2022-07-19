Modi government on 'privatisation spree', Congress to oppose 'bank sale bill', says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.
"Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.
आज ही के दिन, 53 साल पहले बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण हुआ था। ये परिवर्तनकारी बदलाव था।
मोदी सरकार भारत बेचे जाओ परियोजना के तहत सरकारी बैंकों का भी निजीकरण करना चाहती है।
पब्लिक सेक्टर के बैंकों को चुनिंदा लोगों को बेचना विनाशकारी होगा। कांग्रेस बेचे जाने वाले बिल का विरोध करेगी।
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 19, 2022
