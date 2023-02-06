Modi making all efforts to stall discussion on Adani, you know why: Rahul

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making all efforts to stall a discussion on Adani Group and the capture of infrastructure projects in Parliament for reasons known to all.

He said he has been speaking about the issue for the past 2-3 years and that it is ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do’, apparently referring to Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, two industrialists the Congress leaders claim that the Modi government has benefitted out of its way.

"The government is scared to hold a discussion on Adani in Parliament. The government is making all efforts, actually, Modi-ji is making all efforts to stall the discussion. You all know the reasons,” Rahul told reporters.

He said let there be a discussion and then all things will be crystal clear.

"There is corruption that runs into lakhs of crores of rupees. There should be a discussion on the capture of the infrastructure of this country. There is a need to discuss who is behind this,” he added.

Rahul has been attacking the Modi government over the growth of the Adani Group since 2014 when it came to power. Adani is considered to be close to Modi.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra that concluded on January 30, one of the themes repeated by Rahul was the growth of crony capitalism, rising inequality and increasing gap between the poor and the wealthy. He had raised questions about Adani Group garnering big projects, including running airports and ports among others.

In one of his speeches in Karnataka’s Adichunchanagiri in October, Rahul had said Adani rose in the list of richest like a rocket but at the cost of the poor and middle-class who are burdened by price rise and corruption.

Later while defending the decision of the Rajasthan government to invite Adani to an investor’s meet, he clarified that he was not against any corporate or businesses but monopolisation of businesses by a chosen few with the help of the Modi government.