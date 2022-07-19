Monsoon Session: Congress leaders protest against rising prices of commodities, LPG price hike

Cong leaders protest against LPG price hike, inflation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 19 2022, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 15:52 ist
Besides Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, some opposition MPs including Supriya Sule of the NCP, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi party and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena were present during the protest which was held in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex. Credit: PTI

The Congress on Tuesday held a protest over the issue of price rise in Parliament complex here, a day after the Goods and Services Tax on packaged food items such as milk and curd came into force.

Besides Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, some opposition MPs including Supriya Sule of the NCP, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi party and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena were present during the protest which was held in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

Raising slogans against the government, the Congress members demanded a rollback in prices of LPG.

Monsoon Session: Congress to protest over GST, price rise and Agnipath

They also held banners and placards which read that "high inflation, continuous price rise badly affecting common people.

Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participated in the protest. They included leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"The imposition of five per cent GST on curd, paneer and other commodities of daily use will hurt the common people. We will protest inside the House also," Kharge said.

Rahul slams PM over rising prices of LPG-petrol, unemployment

The Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said opposition members led by his party wanted a discussion on price rise and GST but the government did not allow and the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

"We will raise the same when the House reconvenes. Why is the government afraid about holding the discussion," he asked.

The protest came a day after GST on essential items including curd and paneer came into force.

The protest also came after the Rajya Sabha secretariat issued a circular saying no protest or demonstration will be allowed inside Parliament complex.

The opposition had protested against the issue of the circular, saying the voice of democracy is being throttled.

