Morbi tragedy exposed Gujarat model of development: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that the Morbi bridge tragedy exposed the Gujarat model of development and that the Rajasthan model should be adopted nationwide.

Gehlot, the Congress observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections, said the bridge tragedy, which claimed 135 lives, has exposed the “misgovernance” of the BJP’s 27-year rule in Gujarat.

“Gujarat’s infrastructure is crumbling. Unemployment is increasing, and people are suffering due to the price rise. Both the Gujarat model and the Modi model, have been exposed,” he told reporters here on the sidelines of Rajasthan Digi-Fest 2022, organised by the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should study various welfare schemes and development works implemented by the Rajasthan government and execute them nationally, he said.

The chief minister cautioned people against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he said was misleading the people of the state.

Criticising the Kejriwal-led AAP, he said the party should not fool the country and first take care of its home in Delhi and Punjab. “Six months after coming to power, the AAP government in Punjab has created chaos in the state,” he added.

The AAP ran away from the Himachal Pradesh campaign. Its campaign pitch is declining in Gujarat as well, Gehlot said.

Claiming that the Congress’ promise to reintroduce the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh has given it a boost, he said the people of Gujarat are also talking about the scheme.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has received a mammoth response. The march is being discussed in every corner of the country. When the BJP government is arresting writers, activists, and journalists, people from the entire country are lending their support to the march, the chief minister said.