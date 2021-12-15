More Opposition MPs submit privilege notices against Ranjan Gogoi

More Opposition parties have joined the Congress and the Trinamool Congress in submitting privilege notices against Rajya Sabha nominated MP and former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for his comments that he attends the House when he feels so, saying these were against the dignity of the House.

MPs from Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M) and Muslim League have also now submitted notices. Sources the MPs who submitted the notices include Sena’s Sanjay Raut, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and Dr V Sivadasan and Muslim League’s Abdul Wahab.

Justice Gogoi attended the Winter Session for the first time on Monday, the seventh time he was present in the House since his nomination to the Upper House in March 2020.

Read | Sonia Gandhi meets top Opposition leaders, plans larger unity & Parliament strategy

Earlier, Trinamool Congress' Mausam Noor and Jawahar Sircar as well as three MPs from the Congress had submitted the notices. Noor also wrote separately to the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha on the issue.

Justice Gogoi made the controversial remarks during interviews to promote his newly released memoirs ‘Justice for the Judge’.

During his interview, he told NDTV, "I go to the Rajya Sabha when I feel like, when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip. Therefore, whenever the bell rings for the party members to come, it does not bind me. I go there of my choice and come out on my choice. I am an independent member of the House."

Read | Congress issues whip to bring absentee MPs to Rajya Sabha

He said he had given a letter to the Rajya Sabha informing it about not attending the Session and that he was "not comfortable going there" as he could enter the Rajya Sabha after only a RT-PCR. He also said that social distancing norms were "not being observed" in Rajya Sabha and he did not find the sitting arrangements very comfortable.

He said in the interview, which was quoted in Noor's notice, "what is this magic about RS? I would have been better off in terms of pay, emoluments if I had been a chairman of a tribunal. I am not taking a penny from the Rajya Sabha."

The MPs found breach of the Council in his statements as they "undermine the dignity" of the Rajya Sabha and wanted it to be forwarded to the Committee of Privileges.

Watch latest videos by DH here: