Mulayam was a socialist icon: Sukhbir Badal

Describing Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as a socialist icon, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday said the nation has lost a doyen.
The Samajwadi Party founder passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82.
The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & the entire Samajwadi family. pic.twitter.com/Pks7PALQYb
— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 10, 2022
"The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & the entire Samajwadi family," Badal tweeted.
The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch will be taken to his native village Saifai in Etawah later on Monday.
In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.
