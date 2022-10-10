Mulayam was a socialist icon: Sukhbir Badal

Describing Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as a socialist icon, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday said the nation has lost a doyen.

The Samajwadi Party founder passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82.

Also Read — Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Congress



The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & the entire Samajwadi family. pic.twitter.com/Pks7PALQYb — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 10, 2022

"The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & the entire Samajwadi family," Badal tweeted.

The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch will be taken to his native village Saifai in Etawah later on Monday.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.