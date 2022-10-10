Mulayam was a socialist icon: Sukhbir Badal

The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 14:07 ist
The Samajwadi Party founder passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as a socialist icon, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday said the nation has lost a doyen.

The Samajwadi Party founder passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82.

Also Read — Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Congress
 

"The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh &amp; the entire Samajwadi family," Badal tweeted.

The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch will be taken to his native village Saifai in Etawah later on Monday.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.

Sukhbir Badal
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Shiromani Akali Dal
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News

